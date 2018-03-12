China shrinking steel industry, but too slowly for West

China's mills, a target of US Donald Trump's ire, are their industry's 800-pound gorilla: They supply half of world output, so every move they make has a global impact. Trump responded last week with a blanket tariff hike on and aluminum, another China's trading partners complain it oversupplies. The industry swelled over the past decade to support a history-making Chinese construction boom.

Once that tailed off, the country was left with a glut of half-idle, money-losing mills. has closed mills and eliminated 1 million jobs but is moving too slowly to defuse American and European anger at a flood of low-cost exports that is double the volume of second-place says it shut down 30 million tons of capacity last year.

