China steps up naval patrols in disputed islands with Japan

has stepped up patrols in the waters of the disputed islands under the control of in the East Sea, a move that could anger Tokyo.

Reports in the state-run media in recent weeks highlighted continued patrols by Chinese Coast Guard vessels, which often jostle with their Japanese counterparts as the two countries doggedly try to enforce their respective claims over the islands which are under the administrative control of Tokyo.

State-run Xinhua reported on Sunday that three Chinese ships patrolled the "territorial waters".

conducts such patrols on a regular basis, it said.

The islands are called Sankakus by and Diaoyu by China.

In recent months, the two countries accused each other of their respective surveillance aircraft coming close, thereby sparking fears of an accident.

However, observers say that has stepped up patrols after Donald Trump's election as US President. Trump questioned US stationing troops and aircraft to protect Japan, which remained a close ally of Washington, and Tokyo should pay the costs.

Japanese Prime Minister rushed to meet Trump after the election, becoming the first leader to meet him before he took over office to discuss the US policy on under him.

began its patrols in the disputed waters after asserted its control by nationalising them in 2013 and stepping up its claims.