China the 'outlier' on India's NSG membership: US

US statement comes a week ahead of the Obama passing on his administration baton to the Trump

US statement comes a week ahead of the Obama passing on his administration baton to the Trump

The outgoing Obama Administration has lashed out at for blocking from becoming a member of the (NSG) by describing the Communist giant as an "outlier" in its effort to bring on board the elite grouping.



"Clearly there is one outlier that needs to be addressed and that is China," Nisha Desai Biswal, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, told PTI in an interview.



The statement comes a week ahead of the Obama Administration passing on the baton to the Trump Administration.



Officials say it is because of the Chinese resistance that could not become a member of the NSG, where all decisions are taken on the basis of consensus.



"The (US) President (Barack Obama) has been very clear and unequivocal that he believes that has met the criteria for and that the United States supports India's entry that is ready and should be brought into the NSG," she said.



"We worked very closely with to support India's application into the NSG, but we also recognise that there continue to be some concerns, some reservations that some of the members of the have expressed that need to be worked through," she said.



"We believe we have made substantial progress on that and as we hand the baton over to the next administration the path forward will be found for that. Clearly, there is one outlier that needs to be addressed and that is China. As we move through all the other elements of the membership, I think, we're on a good path forward," Biswal said.



So what remains is to be able to have a very clear understanding of what is the basis of China's reservations and to try to work through those. So that will be something that would move on to the next administration to carry forward, she said in response to a question.



"But this is something that the President himself has personally engaged on, the Secretary (of State), (National Security Advisor), Ambassador (Susan) Rice and down the line, this has been an area of intense effort by this administration," Biswal said.



While not becoming an member is disappointing, Biswal said the Obama Administration is "very very gratified to see India's entry into the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR)".



is advocating a two-step "non-discriminatory" approach for admission of countries who have not signed nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in the NSG.



As per the new stand announced by Beijing in November, it first wants to find a solution that is applicable to the admission of all non- members followed by discussions to admit specific non- member.



China's stand for non-discriminatory criteria is regarded significant as Pakistan, a close ally of Beijing too has applied for the membership along with India.

Press Trust of India