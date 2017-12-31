China tightens rules on oversea cash withdrawals

has tightened rules on how much cardholders can withdraw overseas in a bid to clamp down on laundering, terrorist financing and evasion, authorities said today.



The annual limit will be set at 100,000 yuan (USD 15,355) per person from Monday -- no matter how many cards a person has.



Currently, there is an annual cap of 100,000 yuan for each separate card, but there is nothing to stop users withdrawing many times this amount using multiple cards.The new rules will "prevent breakers from withdrawing a large amount of with different cards from different banks," the said according to state agencyAnyone exceeding the limit will be barred from withdrawing overseas for the remainder of the year and the following year.The move comes as has struggled with capital flight and tightened capital controls this year to stem the outflow of

