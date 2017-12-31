Chinese ban on ivory sales goes into effect

China's complete ban on trade went into effect Sunday, officials said, a major step forward in Beijing's efforts to rein in what was once the world's largest market for illegal



"From today... the buying and selling of elephant and goods by any market, shop or vendor is against the law!" the forestry ministry said on its official account on Chinese platform



"From now on, if a merchant tells you 'this is a state- approved dealer'... he is duping you and knowingly violating the "The ministry added that the ban also applied to online sales and souvenirs purchased abroad.According to the state agency, a partial ban had already resulted in an 80 percent decline in seizures of entering Domestic prices for raw are down 65 per cent, it said.The total domestic ban was announced at the end of last year.By this March, reported, 67 factories and shops involved in China's trade had closed.The remaining 105 were expected to close Sunday.had previously banned imports of all and products acquired before 1975, after pressure to restrict a trade that sees thousands of elephants slaughtered every year.African is highly sought after in China, where it is seen as a status symbol, and used to fetch as much as USD 1,100 a kilogramme.Poaching in has seen the elephant population fall by 110,000 over the last 10 years to just 415,000, according to theDespite an overall fall in poaching, Africa's elephant population has declined in part because of continued illegal killing, said a report this year by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)