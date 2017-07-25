Chinese held at Delhi airport for smuggling 86-kg of red sanders

A has been arrested by the customs at the airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle out over 86 kg of



The accused was intercepted when he was proceeding to depart to Kunming in China on Sunday.



"A through the search of the passenger's baggage resulted in the recovery of 86 kg of red sanders," a senior customs official said today.Red sanders, a prohibited item for export, is banned under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES). However, it is traded illegally in the international market as it is used in the manufacturing of medicinal products and aphrodisiacs.The wood costs about Rs 10,000 per kg in India and it is in high demand at much higher price in China, Japan and other East Asian countries.The value of the 86 kg of seized wood is about Rs 8.6 lakh. The passenger, who is 48-year-old, has been arrested, he said.In another incident, an Indian has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing about Rs 43 lakh.The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai on July 23. He had concealed gold in the form of wires in his baggage, the official said.The gold weighing 1.5 kg has been seized and the man has been arrested, he said.

