Chinese leasing firm orders 50 Airbus jets in $5.42 bn deal

A Chinese leasing company today said it will buy 50 A320neo jets for $5.42 billion as part of a drive to capitalise on ever-growing demand for in



Hong Kong-listed Leasing Group (CALC) will take delivery of the airliners in stages through to 2023, it said in a statement.



The move comes as airlines in benefit from a boom in domestic and international air trips as the country's middle class spends more on travel and leisure.It will also come as a boost to European giant Airbus, which is competing heavily with US rival in China, the world's second market.The US company has forecast needs more than 7,200 commercial in the next 20 years, while the predicts the country will overtake the US as the world's largest by 2024.The country's three biggest carriers -- Air China, Eastern and Southern intend to increase their fleets by more than 600 in total within the next three years.CALC chief executive said: "We are proud to augment our fleet by adding 50 in-demand A320neo jetliners that have outstanding fuel efficiency, and are reliable and comfortable."Since CALC's inception, we have maintained a close and dynamic relationship with Airbus, and the commitment marks yet another endorsement of our mutual trust."This bulk purchase will significantly expand CALC's fleet portfolio and further solidify our position as a full value-chain solutions provider."The statement from CALC said the announcement takes its total orders with to 202 aircraft, adding it would "purchase 15 additional A320neo in January 2018 subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions".The firm, which also has 50 jets on order from US giant Boeing, currently has 102The firm's shares were up 2.0 percent at HK$8.17 by the break in trade.

