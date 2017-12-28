Cholamandalam MS bags 'Golden Peacock' award for 2017

Cholamandalam MS Insurance, a company, has bagged the Golden Peacock award for for the year 2017.



Cholamandalam MS Company is a joint venture between and Japan-headquartered Mitsui Sumitomo



"We are honoured to be recognised as a winner of the Golden Peacock Award for for the year 2017. The award holds even more value as we complete 15 years..", the company's Managing Director, said in a release today.This award will stimulate and help the company to rapidly accelerate the pace of stakeholder-oriented improved processes in the area of 'enterprise risk management', he said.set up in 1991 by Institute of Directors (IOD) is now regarded as a benchmark of corporate excellence worldwide.Cholandalam MS has bagged the award under the (General) category at the recently concluded Global Convention on Corporate Ethics and Risk management in Singapore, it said.The company has 107 branches and 30,000 agents serving it across the country, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)