Defiant IOA turns deaf ear to growing chorus for Kalmadi, Chautala's ouster

Ajay Maken supports removal even as Chautala comes out to defends himself, slams BJP's Vijay Goel

A defiant (IOA) sought to brazen it out even as the clamour for a rollback grew louder today after the scam-tainted duo of and were elevated to life Presidents of the sporting body.



The aftershocks of the IOA's decision, which was heavily criticised by Sports Minister in a hurriedly-called press conference last night, became stronger in intensity today.



The IOA top brass was incommunicado after the shocking move even as Chautala came out to defend himself by launching an attack on Goel.



However, that did little to douse the fire and Goel was joined by Ajay Maken, the Sports Minister in the previous government, in criticising the move and calling it "sad and painful".



"As a former Sports Minister and sports enthusiast, the IOA's decision to appoint Kalmadi and Chautala as Life Presidents of IOA is sad and very painful. This decision is not good for sports and India's image," Maken told reporters here today.



"I request the Sports Minister not only to convey his reservations but take strong actions to reverse the decision. All the National Sports Federations are funded by the Sports Ministry, so the government should exercise its full powers to reverse the decision. If they do so there is no reason the matter can't be resolved," he added.



Chautala, on the other hand, wondered what the fuss was all about, going to the extent of ridiculing Goel for expressing pain on his appointment.



"I was surprised by the reaction of Sports Minister Vijay Goel. He was claiming that there are criminal and corruption cases against me. The case against me is not a criminal case, it is a political case," a livid Chautala said.



"Mr Goel has failed in his responsibility as a Sports Minister. I would advise him to fulfil his responsibility as Sports Minister because if he does that, our medal count will increase manifold and he will get credit for that. Instead of getting into a controversy without knowing full facts, he should focus on his job," he added.



Chautala also said that he had done enough for Olympic sports in India to deserve the IOA Life President's post.



Maken, meanwhile, also questioned MP Anurag Thakur, BJP-ally Shiromani Akali Dal MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and IOA sitting vice-President for not opposing the appointments being a part of the AGM.



"Today when we are talking about eradicating corruption and graft from the country we are bringing back such tainted individuals. What is message the IOA is giving?" he asked.



"Anurag Thakur, Dhindsa and were all part of IOA Executive Committee and were there at the meeting yesterday. I request them all to take back the decision for the image of the country," Maken added.

Kalmadi served as the IOA president from 1996 to 2011 and



was jailed for 10 months for his involvement in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal but was later released on bail.



Chautala, on the other hand, served as the president of the IOA from December 2012 to February 2014 when the sports body was suspended by the parent IOC for fielding charge-sheeted candidates at the elections. His election as IOA chief was annulled by the IOC.



Also speaking on the issue was Justice (retd) Mukul Mudgal, who headed a Supreme Court-appointed committee to inquire corruption in the 2013 Indian Premier League. Mudgal felt the IOA has erred.



"Their (Kalmadi and Chautala) guilt is a matter of trial but I think it (elevation in IOA) was avoidable and they should not have done it. I am told this was not even on agenda. In theory, sports bodies are independent but for all events, they need state funding. The government can stop funding but it will only hurt Indian sports. It's a difficult situation," he opined.



"It is for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to take a view on this but I hope IOA is not banned because that would be bad for Indian sports," he added.

Press Trust of India