Christchurch, Dec 26 (AFP) Scoreboard in the rain

Scoreboard in the rain- shortened third one-day international between New Zealand and the West Indies in Christchurch on Tuesday:
New Zealand
G. Worker b Cottrell
2
C. Munro c Gayle b Holder
21
N. Broom c Gayle b Cottrell
2
R. Taylor not out
47
T. Latham st S. Hope b Miller 37
H. Nicholls not out
18
Extras: (lb2, w2)
4
Total: (for 4 wickets, 23.0 overs) 131
Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Worker), 2-26 (Broom), 3-26 (Munro), 4-99 (Latham)
Bowling: Cottrell 6-0-19-2 (1w), Holder 6-2-21-1, Miller 5-0-26-1 (1w), Gabriel 4-0-37-0, Nurse 2-0-26-0
West Indies
C. Gayle c Munro b Henry 4
C. Walton b Boult 0
S. Hope c Taylor b Boult 2
K. Hope lbw Henry 1
J. Mohammed b Boult 1
J. Holder c Broom b Santner 34
R. Powell c Ferguson b Santner 11
A. Nurse b Astle 1
N. Miller not out 20
S. Cottrell c Henry b Santner 3
S. Gabriel not out 12
Extras:(w10) 10
Total: (for 9 wickets, 23 overs) 99
Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Gayle), 2-6 (S. Hope), 3-7 (K. Hope), 4-8 (Mohammed), 5-9 (Walton), 6-57 (Powell), 7-58 (Nurse), 8-64 (Holder), 9-73 (Cottrell)
Bowling: Henry 5-1-18-2, Boult 5-0-18-3, Ferguson 4-0-24 -0 (4w), Santner 5-0-15-3, Astle 4-0-24-1.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU