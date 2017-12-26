Christchurch, Dec 26 (AFP) Scoreboard in the rain

Scoreboard in the rain- shortened third one-day international between and the in Christchurch on Tuesday:







G. Worker b CottrellC. Munro c Gayle b Holder21N. Broom c Gayle b CottrellR. Taylor not out47T. Latham st S. Hope b Miller 37H. Nicholls not out18Extras: (lb2, w2)Total: (for 4 wickets, 23.0 overs) 131Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Worker), 2-26 (Broom), 3-26 (Munro), 4-99 (Latham)Bowling: Cottrell 6-0-19-2 (1w), Holder 6-2-21-1, Miller 5-0-26-1 (1w), Gabriel 4-0-37-0, 2-0-26-0C. 4C. Walton b Boult 0K. Hope lbw Henry 1J. Holder c Broom b Santner 3411A. b Astle 1N. Miller not out 20S. Cottrell c 3S. Gabriel not out 12Extras:(w10) 10Total: (for 9 wickets, 23 overs) 99Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Gayle), 2-6 (S. Hope), 3-7 (K. Hope), 4-8 (Mohammed), 5-9 (Walton), 6-57 (Powell), 7-58 (Nurse), 8-64 (Holder), 9-73 (Cottrell)Bowling: Henry 5-1-18-2, Boult 5-0-18-3, Ferguson 4-0-24 -0 (4w), Santner 5-0-15-3, Astle 4-0-24-1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)