Boult leads New Zealand to Windies series sweep in rain

Christchurch, Dec 26 (AFP) Scoreboard in the rain-

AFP  |  Christchurch 

Scoreboard in the rain- shortened third one-day international between New Zealand and the West Indies in Christchurch on Tuesday:

New Zealand


G. Worker b Cottrell

2

C. Munro c Gayle b Holder

21

N. Broom c Gayle b Cottrell

2

R. Taylor not out

47

T. Latham st S. Hope b Miller 37

H. Nicholls not out

18

Extras: (lb2, w2)

4

Total: (for 4 wickets, 23.0 overs) 131

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Worker), 2-26 (Broom), 3-26 (Munro), 4-99 (Latham)

Bowling: Cottrell 6-0-19-2 (1w), Holder 6-2-21-1, Miller 5-0-26-1 (1w), Gabriel 4-0-37-0, Nurse 2-0-26-0

West Indies

C. Gayle c Munro b Henry 4

C. Walton b Boult 0

S. Hope c Taylor b Boult 2

K. Hope lbw Henry 1

J. Mohammed b Boult 1

J. Holder c Broom b Santner 34

R. Powell c Ferguson b Santner 11

A. Nurse b Astle 1

N. Miller not out 20

S. Cottrell c Henry b Santner 3

S. Gabriel not out 12

Extras:(w10) 10

Total: (for 9 wickets, 23 overs) 99

Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Gayle), 2-6 (S. Hope), 3-7 (K. Hope), 4-8 (Mohammed), 5-9 (Walton), 6-57 (Powell), 7-58 (Nurse), 8-64 (Holder), 9-73 (Cottrell)

Bowling: Henry 5-1-18-2, Boult 5-0-18-3, Ferguson 4-0-24 -0 (4w), Santner 5-0-15-3, Astle 4-0-24-1.

First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 13:45 IST

