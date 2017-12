: was celebrated with traditional gaiety and fervour in today, with believers thronging churches, including the famous Basilica Church here, for special prayers and mass.



In Chennai, senior bishops and priests conducted special masses at churches and read out the message at churches across the city.



A large number of people thronged the Annai Velankanni church at Besant Nagar in the city, offered prayers and exchanged greetings.Faithful from all over the country gathered in large numbers at of our Lady of Health in Vailankanni and also New Church at Tarangambadi, the oldest in Asia, and offered prayers.Governor Banwarilal Purohit, K Palaniswami andleaders of political parties have extended their greetings to the people.

