US CIA forms special unit focused on North Korea's nuclear weapons threat

It has not ruled out a military strike to prevent Pyongyang from advancing its nuclear capabilities

The Central Intelligence Agency has said it had formed a special unit dedicated to assessing North Korea's threat.



The created its first single country-focused mission center, pulling together resources from a range of units to collect and analyze information on Pyongyang's and long-range ballistic missile technology that could extend its military threat across the Pacific.



The move comes as appears poised to undertake its sixth nuclear test, a move that would exacerbate jitters across East Asia.



The has not ruled out a military strike to prevent Pyongyang from advancing its nuclear capabilities.



"Just as the threats facing our nation are dynamic, so too must the continue to evolve to address them," spokesman Jonathan Liu said yesterday.



In 2015, the created 10 mission centers in a modernization effort to break down the "stove-piping" of its different operations.



The units bring together people from different sides of the agency -- analysis, operations, cyber and others -- who previously may have not cooperated closely into six regional and four subject-focused groupings.



"Creating the Korea Mission Center allows to more purposefully integrate and direct efforts against the serious threats to the United States and its allies emanating from North Korea," said Director Mike Pompeo in a statement.

