JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Lupin gets USFDA warning for Goa & Pithampur plants, stock tanks 15%
Business Standard

Cipla beats estimates, records Q2 net profit at Rs 434 cr

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 4,195.74 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cipla, Cipla logo, Cipla headquarters
An employee works at the reception area of Cipla at its headquarters in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

Drug major Cipla on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 434.95 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 369.64 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cipla said in a BSE filing.


Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 4,195.74 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 3,778.25 crore for the same period a year ago.

The company said revenue from operations for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017, are not comparable with corresponding previous periods.

Shares of Cipla were trading 5.52 per cent lower at Rs 619.20 per scrip in the afternoon trade on BSE today.

First Published: Tue, November 07 2017. 15:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements