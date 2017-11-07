Cipla beats estimates, records Q2 net profit at Rs 434 cr

Drug major on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 434.95 crore for the second quarter ended September.



The company had posted a net profit of Rs 369.64 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, said in a filing.



Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 4,195.74 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 3,778.25 crore for the same period a year ago.The company said revenue from operations for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017, are not comparable with corresponding previous periods.Shares of were trading 5.52 per cent lower at Rs 619.20 per scrip in the afternoon trade on today.