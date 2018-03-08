TDP's decision to quit NDA is a classic case of opportunistic politics: BJP

The TDP's decision to exit the NDA government at the Centre is a "classic case of opportunistic politics" by its president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a Telangana leader alleged on Thursday. The (TDP) had last night decided to pull out of the government and asked two of its ministers in the Union Cabinet to tender their resignations.

" considers it as a classic case of opportunistic by It's also of convenience," Telangana spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said.

The joined the NDA in 2013, a year before the last Lok Sabha elections, and won the mandate of the people with the BJP's support in 2014, he said.

"In 2018, one year before the elections again, he (Naidu) withdraws conveniently. The very reason for his withdrawal is to ensure that the does not grow by itself and acquire equity, politically, in Andhra Pradesh," Rao told PTI.On what the BJP's approach should now be vis-a-vis TDP, he appeared to indicate that the Naidu-led outfit would snap ties with the NDA.

"We also look at this event (TDP's decision to quit the NDA government) which happened yesterday as an opportunity for the to rise in by itself," he said."We look at it as a silver lining, and as a historic opportunity to disconnect from the TDP, and give the a clear and open chance to grow itself (in Andhra Pradesh), and to get the kind of mandate which people across the country have given to state after state," Rao said.He alleged that the issue of special category status (SCS) is being used to mislead the people.Union Finance Minister has explained that the quantum of funds equivalent to the SCS constitutionally valid prior to 2014 is already being given to Andhra Pradesh, the leader said."If the (SCS) tag is the only thing which Naidu wants, and not the funds equivalent to the tag, then it's purely of misleading people," he said.