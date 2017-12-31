Clinical Aizawl beat Gokulam 2-0 to grab full away points

Reigning champions Aizawl FC logged home full points beating debutants Gokulam 2-0 in an away encounter of I-League, here today.



Daniel Addo's own goal (45th min) and (52nd minute) sealed it for Aizawl. Aizawl with 10 points are placed fifth in the league table.



On the other hand, Bino George's boys are still placed ninth with only 4 points from 6 matches.Gokulam started without their star striker and opted to hold their own-half rather than attacking the Reds from the kick-off.On the other hand, Aizawl FC's foreign recruits Kobayashi and Ionescu continued to press hard but the hosts managed to defend the flurry of attacks until the last minute of the first-half.Lalram Hmunmawia put in a low cross for Kobayashi from the left-flank but eventually Daniel Addo, the Ghanaian defender of Gokulam poked it into the net in the 45th minute much to the dismay of the home team.After the changeover, Aizawl FC took only seven minutes to double the lead courtesy Ionescu's brilliant effort.Lalmuankima on the counter freed the Romanian striker, who blasted the back of the net from the top of the box.Substitute Francis tried his luck for Gokulam in the 82nd minute but was equal to the task.Gokulam FC will host FC on January 6, 2018, in their next fixture while Aizawl FC will fly to Kolkata to challenge Mohun Bagan next day.

