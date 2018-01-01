CM among lakhs who pray at Puri temple on New Year's Day

Chief Naveen was among lakhs of devotees, who offered prayers at Sri Temple at on the occasion of the New Year's Day today.



& Disaster Management Maheswar Mohanty and MP accompanied the Chief during his prayers at the temple.



After having darshan of the Lord in the 12th century shrine, came out waving to the people waiting outside to greet him."I prayed to Lord for the well-being, peace and prosperity of the people of Odisha," told reporters.Though there was heavy rush at the temple, there had been no special arrangement for the chief"We took the chief via a separate way to the temple keeping an eye that common devotees do not suffer," said Sri Temple P K Jena.Jena said the temple was opened to devotees at about 1.45 a m today for smooth darshan as over 5 lakh people thronged the temple.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)