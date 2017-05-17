Amid crisis, Arvind Kejriwal throws dinner party to woo AAP MLAs

Amid murmurs of fissures in the party, Delhi Chief Minister hosted a dinner for all and their families.

Party MLAs termed the dinner as a usual get-together hosted by the chief minister, but said it also sought to send a message that the leadership is keen on having close contact with all MLAs.





ALSO READ: AAP: Same difference The MLAs are also believed to have pledged their support to Kejriwal, especially after sacked minister alleged that Health Minister Satyendar Jain gave Rs 2 crore to the chief minister.

Kasturba Nagar MLA Mandanlal said the programme went off well as the chief minister interacted with his party legislators and their families.

"The dinner was for and their families. Everyone missed KV (Kumar Vishwas), SS (Sanjay Singh), RC (Raghav Chadha), DP (Dilip Pandey)," MLA tweeted.

ठीक कहा,AK के साथ डिनर केवल आप MLAs व् उनके परिवार वालों के साथ था,सब ने KV,SS,DP, AM,RC,DB को मिस किया :)..

We all are United n Strong https://t.co/5viRLc1iwm — (@LambaAlka) May 16, 2017

Some MLAs like Bhavana Gaur and Saurabh Bharadwaj were not present as they were out of Delhi while Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar to protest against suspended MLA Mishra's corruption allegations.

Kejriwal had previously hosted a similar dinner programme for and their families, in a bid to "strengthen" the bond between the party MLAs and the leadership.