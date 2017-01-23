CMs' Panel on digital economy to submit report tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh now topped other states in country in digital transactions, says Chandrababu Naidu

The Committee of Chief Ministers on demonetisation, headed by Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu, constituted to prepare a roadmap for transition to will submit its interim report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.



"This is an interim report, and after studying it and based on the suggestions, we will later submit a final report," Chandrababu told reporters here this afternoon.



He said was an important aspect in the switch to a digital economy.



"I have discussed this with some companies during my visit to Davos last week. Master Card alone has 23 patents. We will now patent the fingerprint-based Aadhar-enabled Payment System. Nowhere in the world is such a system being used," Chandrababu pointed out.



He said now topped other states in the country in digital transactions.



"AP now has 41 per cent digital transactions and we are at the top in India. We now want to increase it to 50 per cent by next month," he added.



The Centre had recently constituted a 13-member Committee of Chief Ministers headed by Chandrababu to promote digital payment systems to promote transparency, financial inclusion and also prepare a roadmap in this regard.



Apart from Naidu, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Madhya Pradesh, Pawan Kumar Chamling from Sikkim, from Puducherry, from Maharashtra are also members of the committee along with NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya and CEO, NITI Aayog.



UIDAI former Chairman Nandan Nilekani, Boston Consulting Group Chairman Janmejaya Sinha, netCORE Managing Director Rajesh Jain, iSPIRIT Co-founder Sharad Sharma and IIM (Ahmedabad) Professor (Finance) Jayant Varma are special invitees.

Press Trust of India