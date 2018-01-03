Coal India e-auction fetches 76% premium in Q3 FY'18

Riding on rising demand, India's average premium from e- of rose to 76 per cent over the average notified price during the third quarter of FY'18.



"In the Q3 period (Oct-Dec'17), the average premium over the average notified price was up 76 per cent against 23.6 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17," a senior official told



The alloted 28.6 million tonne of the fossil fuel in the Q3 period of the current fiscal, marginally lower than the corresponding quarter's quantity of 28.8 million tonne.October 2017 saw a drop of 40 per cent in offering in e- platform as there was diversion to power plants owing to sudden rise in demand.An official tracking said that average realisation for November and December is working out at around Rs 2,056 and Rs 2,064 per tonne, respectively.Till December, had offered around 80 million tonne of through spot and forwardHowever, with some indications of easing of power prices in power exchange, there may be some effect on the premium in e-had earlier indicated that it was aiming for about 25 per cent more realisation fromIt is to be seen whether will be able to stem the declining trend of profitability in the last few quarters.The recent wage agreement will see some Rs 5,600 crore extra outgo on account of a 20 per cent hike in workers' salaries.

