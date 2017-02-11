Coal India Q3 net profit dips 22% to Rs 2,884 cr

However, the company's total income rose to Rs 21,531.2 crore in the quarter

(CIL) on Saturday reported a 22 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,884.4 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.



Net profit came in at Rs 3,718 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year (FY), CIL said in a regulatory filing.



However, the company's total rose to Rs 21,531.2 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 20,928.4 crore in the same period a year ago.



Net sales during the reporting quarter rose to Rs 19,704 crore compared to Rs 18,971.5 crore in the same quarter last FY.



At the same time, total expenses also increased to Rs 17,260 crore as compared Rs 15,407.5 crore.



On a standalone basis, the company has posted a loss of Rs 39 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 672.6 crore in the same period a year ago.



The total declined to Rs 257.1 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 880 crore in the same period of last FY.

