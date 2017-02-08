Cognizant finds 'improper payments' of $6 million in India

US-based on Wednesday said it has identified "potentially improper payments" worth $6 million being made for company-owned facilities in India, higher than the earlier estimate of $5 million.

In September last year, had said it was conducting an internal investigation into possible violations of the amid allegations that the information technology (IT) major had made "improper payments to obtain permits and building licences in India".

"The investigation has progressed significantly. We have identified a total of approximately $6 million in potentially improper payments relating to Company-owned facilities in India, an increase of $1 million from what we reported at the end of the third quarter," Chief Financial Officer Karen McLoughlin said on a concall.

During the fourth quarter, recorded an out-of- period correction of $1 million.

To date, of the identified $6 million in potentially improper payments, has now recorded a total of $4.1 million in corrections, she said.

"We have continued to aggressively implement remediation measures, including in compliance, the real estate function in and procurement and accounts payable as they relate to real estate transactions in India," she added.

Following Cognizant's shares tanking in the aftermath of the September disclosure, law firms in the US like Holzer & Holzer LLC and Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP had invited investors to join the class action lawsuit in case they had suffered losses.