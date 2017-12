Freight rates for the nine-tonne payload section for and dropped by Rs 1000 at the local market in the national capital today following excess position of trucks.



Transporters said excess position of trucks along with restricted cargo movements mainly pulled down and freights.



to and freight rates dropped by Rs 1000 each to Rs 64,000 and Rs 69,000.Elsewhere, all other centres' freight rates remained steady.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)