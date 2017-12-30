Cold conditions prevail in Pb, Hry; Hisar coldest at 3.9 deg C

Cold conditions prevailed in and where many places were engulfed in fog with being the coldest in the region registering a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.



Minimum temperatures in most parts of and hovered between three degrees above normal to three notches below normal, the office said here.



While braved a minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, Narnaul recorded a low of five degrees Celsius.Among other places, mercury in settled at a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius followed by 6.2 degrees Celsius, 6.5 degrees Celsius, 7.3 degrees Celsius, Ambala 7.8 degrees Celsius and 8.5 degrees Celsius.Many places in the region, including Karnal, Hisar, Amritsar, and remained engulfed in fog this morning.The weatherman has forecast dry in the region with no respite from cold conditions for the next two days.

