Business Standard

Cold conditions prevail in Pb, Hry; Hisar coldest at 3.9 deg C

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Cold conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana where many places were engulfed in fog with Hisar being the coldest in the region registering a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Minimum temperatures in most parts of Punjab and Haryana hovered between three degrees above normal to three notches below normal, the MeT office said here.


While Amritsar braved a minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, Narnaul recorded a low of five degrees Celsius.

Among other places, mercury in Ludhiana settled at a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius followed by Karnal 6.2 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 6.5 degrees Celsius, Patiala 7.3 degrees Celsius, Ambala 7.8 degrees Celsius and Chandigarh 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Many places in the region, including Karnal, Hisar, Amritsar, Patiala and Rohtak remained engulfed in fog this morning.

The weatherman has forecast dry weather in the region with no respite from cold conditions for the next two days.

First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 16:20 IST

