Cold conditions to return in Odisha

After a slight relief on New Year's Day, cold conditions are set to return to in the next two days, the Meteorological Centre, said today.



According to the Meteorological Centre, cold wave conditions will continue in many parts of the state during the next two days.



"Moderate cold wave condition likely to prevail over some parts of interior during next 48 hours," a bulletin issued by the said.The mercury level is likely to remain below 10 degree Celsius in the interior parts of the state while the minimum temperature in the coastal region would hover between 10 deg C and 13 deg C, a said.Cold wave conditions will prevail in in the next two-three days due to the wind blowing from the northeast direction at a speed of 25 kilometres per hour, said S C Sahu, the of IMD,Phulbani was the coldest place in yesterday night with the minimum temperature at 5 deg C while the minimum temperature on Monday night was 7 degree C, the bulletin said.The highest maximum temperature of 31 degree C was recorded at Malkangiri and lowest minimum temperature of 5 degree C was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha, it said.

