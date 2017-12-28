Cold wave grips interior Odisha districts

Cold wave continues to prevail in some interior districts of since the last two days with mercury level plummeting below 3 degree Celsius at in district.



Daringbadi, which is situated about 3000 feet above sea level and is known as Odisha's Kashmir, experienced one of the coldest nights yesterday with temperature dropping to 3 degree Celsius.



Phulbani, the district headquarters town of district, recorded a minimum temperature at 4.5 degree Celsius.The same condition would continue for the next 24 hours, the centre here said in a statement.S C Sahu, the here, told reporters that the cold wave is intensifying in the state due to the wind blowing from the north-east direction with speed of 25-30 kilometres per hour.Moderate to dense fog is also likely in isolated areas of the state, he said.Shallow fog was observed at one or two places in south interior Odisha, the statement said."The minimum temperatures observed no large change over They were appreciably below normal over south interior and below normal over north and normal over south coastal Odisha," S Mishra, a senior meteorologist at the IMD, said.The minimum temperature was 12 degree Celsius at Titilagarh and Chandbali, 11.8 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar, 11 degree Celsius at Balasore and Cuttack, 10.3 degree Celsius at Keonjhar and 10.2 degree Celsius at Sonepur.

