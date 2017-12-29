Colin Trevorrow planning 'Jurassic World 3'

is game for a third movie in the " World" series and says the manner which the forthcoming film, " World: Fallen Kingdom" ends, it makes way for another movie.



The 41-year-old filmmaker said the second feature will not end on a cliffhanger but give rise to the trilogy in the franchise, FemaleFirst reported.



"At the end of this movie, it's not a cliffhanger, but it's designed for people to want to know what's going to happen next, whereas the earlier ' Park' movies had pretty clear definitive endings. They were much more episodic."In working with Derek Connolly, my co-writer, we were also thinking about where it was going to go in the future," said in an interview published on by Sebas Tabany.Asked about a third chapter, he said he knew the direction he wanted the story to move in and also discussed it with original " Park" franchise director, Steven Spielberg."Yes, absolutely... I knew where I wanted it to go. I remember telling Steven even while we were still making the first movie, 'This is the beginning. Here is the middle. And here's the end of the end. This is where we want to go'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)