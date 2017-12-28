Commonwealth chess champions Abhijeet Gupta and Swati Ghate in

Reigning Commonwealth Champions and are among the leading players in the fray in the open category of the IIFL Wealth International Championship commencing here on December 30.



Swati is the highest ranked woman in the tournament which has attracted 20 Grand Masters in the Open Category and offers a prize money of Rs 12 lakh, said a here today.



Gupta, the 2012 World Junior champion, will have the home advantage as he battles several Grandmasters, including from Russia, from and David Alberto from for the top prize of Rs 12 lakh at the Mount Litera School International, a said today.would be the countrys 40th Grandmaster Swanil S Dhopade, ranked 10th amongst the entries, and 12th ranked Grandmaster M who had once held the redoubtable to a draw, and two women Grandmasters Swati and"This is the first time I will be playing at the IIFLW in and really looking forward to it. I gather that it is a strong field and even though I am top seed, there will be stiff challenges from players across continents. I hope to be in good form to be able to do my best," said Gupta.Concurrently, the U-13 Championship, with a prize purse of Rs 8 lakh, is to be held.With an ELO rating of 2362 and an IM norm under his belt, 11-year old, D Gukesh of has been given the top seeding in this event. He will be facing stiff challenge from the reigning World Cadet and National Sub-Junior Champion, Divya Deshmukh from and defending champion, V Pranav.Other participants include winners from the three regional qualifiers of the U-13 Championships that have been conducted across the country in the last two months.The championship, to be played on a nine-round Swiss League, is being conducted under the auspices of world body FIDE, All Federation (AICF), All Marathi Association (AMCA) and the Suburban District Association (MSDCA), the release added.

