Cong accuses Hindutva outfits of triggering Maha clashes

As several parts of continued to reel under caste violence, today accused the and certain outfits of triggering it and demanded a probe by a Supreme into the clashes.



Forcefully raising the issue in during the Zero Hour, also trained his guns on Modi, wondering why he was maintaining a studied silence on the issue.



"The and certain hardcore outfits are behind the violence. They are trying to drive a wedge between the Marathas and in Maharashtra," Kharge alleged.A visibly anguished Kharge also tore some papers he was holding when members vociferously protested his remarks."Why is Modi silent on the issue? He always maintaince silence on issues relating to He has become a 'Mouni Baba'on Dalit issues," he said.The said similar violence against have been witnessed in a number of states including where was in power.Kharge's comments triggered angry response from the MPs, with rebutting the charges and accusing the of trying to play over the issue." wants to politicise the issue. The party suffered electoral drubbing in so many states in the recent past and that is why they want to milk political mileage over the issue," Kumar alleged.The minister's response infuriated the MPs who trooped into the Well of the House and shouted slogans like 'Stop humiliating Babasaheb Ambedkar', 'stop dividing the country' and 'PM speak up'.Earlier, when MPs tried to disrupt Kharge's speech, the even tore some papers and voiced anguish over not being able to put across his point of view.Later, pacified him."Similar violence against have been witnessed in so many states including in and Maharastra. Wherever is in power, such violence against takes place," he said.Kharge also alleged that "some fascist forces always want to keep the in lowest strata of the society".remained on edge after the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune brought to fore simmering caste tensions which engulfed several other areas in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)