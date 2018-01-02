Cong demands apology from BJP MP for remarks on armed forces

The today demanded an unconditional apology from MP for his reported comments that jawans should expect death because of the profession they are in.



During the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, said the comments by the MP reflected that the was not serious about the lives of the armed forces personnel.



"The remarks by the MP are not accpetable. He must tender an unconditional apology," Scindia said while raising the issue of the terror attack on a battalion in Pulwama on Sunday.Singh, who represents Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh, had reportedly said "these things happen", while replying to a question about deaths of security personnel in the attack.Scindia said terrorists have been targeting military establishments in the last couple of years but the is not strengthening security around them which shows that the current dispensation does not respect the lives of armed forces personnel."They had earlier said 'we will get at 10 heads (from Pakistan) for one'. Now they are allowing the security personnel to die," said Scindia.Rebutting the leader's allegations, accused the opposition of politicising the issue, asserting that has high regards for the armed forces.

