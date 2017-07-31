Congress forces RS adjournment alleging Gujarat police kidnapping MLAs

Opposition on Monday forced a brief adjournment of proceedings in alleging that the police was kidnapping and threatening its in the state with a view to influence their votes in the upcoming polls.



members trooped into the Well of the House raising anti- slogans, which were matched by counter-sloganeering by the benches. Amid pandemonium, Deputy Chairman adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes during the Zero Hour soon after it in the morning.



Raising the issue, (Cong) alleged that his party were being "kidnapped" and offered "Rs 10-15 crore" with a view to influence their vote in the August 8 elections to send three members from the state to theRuling has fielded three members including party president Amit Shah, union minister and a rebel for the Ahmed Patel, president Sonia Gandhi's political adviser, is seeking re-Kurien said he was not allowing Mistry's notice under rule 267 seeking setting aside of the business to take up the issue as the same matter was raised on Friday as well.Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi charged the with "kidnapping" its own and lodging them in a holiday resort in Karnataka at a time when the people of were facing miseries from flash floods."You should be ashamed," he said, daring the party to debate the matter in the House.As slogan-shouting members entered the Well, some members moved into the aisles and raised counter slogans.Kurien said he was forced to adjourn the proceedings in Friday as members from both side had come into the Well.He said he has heard Naqvi say that the was ready for a discussion. "If you want discussion, give separate notice. We will consider it," he said.members were unmoved but that did not prevent him from calling members to raise their Zero Hour mentions."If you have something against the government, why do you obstruct other members," Kurien said adding that Zero Hour was members' business and their rights are being obstructed."By slogan shouting, you will achieve nothing," he said.In the melee, A K Selvaraj (AIADMK) raised the issue of hydrocarbon exploration in Tamil Nadu and asked the to cease all such activities as it would impact ground water table and crops.S Muthukaruppan (AIADMK) sought the government's intervention for the release of 75 Tamil fishermen and their fishing boats from Sri Lankan captivity.But members remained unrelenting and continued to raise slogans, forcing Kurien to adjourn the proceedings for 10 minutes.