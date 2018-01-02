Cong questions Govt's Pak policy, slams it over Pulwama strike

Questioning the government's policy, today accused it of failing to protect military installations from cross-border terror strikes and wondered why Modi was silent even after five soldiers were killed in Sunday's attack.



Raising the issue, also slammed the over Ajit Doval's meeting his Pakistani counterpart in last week, notwithstanding Pakistani authorities ill-treating the family of Indian death row prisoner in



"What is the government's policy? The NSA the Pakistani NSA in after the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav was ill treated by On the other hand, cross- border attacks are going on," Scindia said during Zero Hour.A Pakistani was quoted by Dawn newspaper as saying that a meeting between NSA (Retd) Lt Gen and India's Ajit Doval took place on December 27 inOn the attack, Scindia accused the of failing to put in place security measures to protect sensitive defence installations even though there were similar terror strikes on military bases in the recent past including in Uri, Udhampur and Pathankot."When people were celebrating (the new year), Pakistan- sponsored terrorist attacked a CRPF camp in Five soldiers laid down their lives. The soldiers are sacrificing their lives protecting the country but the does not look serious in protecting them," Scindia said.He also wondered why the was maintaining "total silence" over it."There have been a series of terror attacks on our military installations in the last couple of year. A committee by had suggested measures to strengthen security at defence installations. But the is in deep slumber," said Scindia.In a pre-dawn strike, five CRPF men were killed and three others injured when heavily-armed terrorists stormed the camp of the paramilitary force at Lethpora in district on December 31. The attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.Scindia also attacked BJP MP Nepal for his reported comments that jawans should expect death because of the profession they are in.Singh, who represents Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh, had reportedly said "these things happen" replying to a question about deaths of security personnel in the attack.Rebutting Scindia's charges, Parliamentary Affairs Minister accused the of trying to play over a sensitive issue."We had carried out the surgical strikes. We killed around 200 terrorists in the last three years. The should not play over a sensitive issue," Kumar said.Scindia also asked why the failed to prevent the attack when there was intelligence input about it.Making a statement, for Home Hansraj Ahir said the whole country is mourning the death of five CRPF personnel and the was taking serious steps to prevent such attacks.

