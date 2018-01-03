Cong support to triple talaq bill 'mere sham': Jaitley

Minister Jaitley today lashed out at the for "indirectly" opposing the triple talaq bill in and said Muslim women would continue to face injustice due to its attitude.



The of the opposition party has been to support the bill in one House and oppose it in the other, he said.



"It has become clear that the party is indirectly opposing the triple talaq bill. It was a mere sham that they gave a statement and supported the bill. They tried their best to ensure that this bill is not passed in the Rajya Sabha," Jaitley told reporters outsideThe opposition party could put forth any suggestions it had before the for consideration."Today was a golden opportunity for to end the injustice (that has been) happening with Muslim women for a long time. This injustice will carry on due to this attitude of the party," he said.Jaitley, however, exuded confidence that the and other opposition parties would have to support the bill in the end due to majority and public opinion in the country.Asked what would happen to the bill tomorrow, he said, "We will see tomorrow when it comes before "The and other opposition parties today stalled the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which makes instant triple talaq a cognizable offence punishable with three years in jail.introduced the bill in the amid noisy scenes today.It was passed in the on December 28.

