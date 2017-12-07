Congress suspends Aiyar over his 'neech aadmi' jibe against Modi

The Congress today suspended its senior leader from the primary membership of the party and issued him a show cause notice, after he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "neech aadmi" (vile man).



The disciplinary action against the Gandhi family loyalist came barely two days before the first phase of Assembly poll in Gujarat.



Congress communications incharge said the action showed the party's "Gandhian leadership" and respect for the political rival. He asked whether prime minister Modi would dare to act similarly."The Congress party has served a show cause notice to and suspended him from the primary membership of the party," Surjewala said.Aiyar today set off a political firestorm when he called Modi a "neech kism ka aadmi" (a vile man), a remark the latter claimed was a casteist slur against him.

