Congress faces white-wash under Rahul Gandhi: estranged party member

Comments follow Congress plea in HC to stop Vishwajit Rane, now with BJP, from fighting by-poll

Goa minister Vishwajit Rane, who parted ways with the after the Assembly polls, today claimed that the party would be wiped out under the leadership of during the 2019 polls.



Rane's comments came a day after the filed a petition in the seeking to restrain him from contesting the upcoming by-election.



Rane, who holds the health portfolio, had contested the in February this year on a ticket.



He later resigned from the post of MLA on March 16 to join the and was inducted in the state cabinet.



"Nobody is interested in the especially with failed leadership like that of The party will be white-washed in 2019," Rane told reporters here today.



Talking about the petition filed against him, Rane said he had not defected but resigned as Member of Legislative Assembly and would be facing a fresh mandate from the people.



Rane said the Congress, which has now been left "irrelevant" after it failed to form government, was "trying to grab headlines" by speaking against him.



The minister rubbished rumours about the instability of the Manohar Parrikar-led government.



"The government is stable and we all are working unitedly for the welfare of the people. Parrikar is firm in saddle," he said.



He said the has lost its relevance in and was trying to make statements to defend itself under the leadership of who was not available to any of us (then MLAs) for talks after the party got 17 seats in Goa elections.



"His (Gandhi's) number was not reachable and that is the state of affairs of the party for which he is responsible," he said.

