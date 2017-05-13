TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West

Delhi police detains AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha for 'breaking public peace'
Business Standard

Congress faces white-wash under Rahul Gandhi: estranged party member

Comments follow Congress plea in HC to stop Vishwajit Rane, now with BJP, from fighting by-poll

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Rahul Gandhi, rahul, gandhi
Vishwajit Rane, who currently holds the health portfolio under the BJP government in Goa, says nobody in Congress is interested in Rahul Gandhi's 'failed leadership'

Goa minister Vishwajit Rane, who parted ways with the Congress after the Assembly polls, today claimed that the party would be wiped out under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Rane's comments came a day after the Congress filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain him from contesting the upcoming by-election.



Rane, who holds the health portfolio, had contested the Goa Assembly polls in February this year on a Congress ticket.

He later resigned from the post of MLA on March 16 to join the BJP and was inducted in the state cabinet.

"Nobody is interested in the Congress especially with failed leadership like that of Rahul Gandhi. The party will be white-washed in 2019," Rane told reporters here today.

Talking about the petition filed against him, Rane said he had not defected but resigned as Member of Legislative Assembly and would be facing a fresh mandate from the people.

Rane said the Congress, which has now been left "irrelevant" after it failed to form government, was "trying to grab headlines" by speaking against him.

The minister rubbished rumours about the instability of the Manohar Parrikar-led government.

"The government is stable and we all are working unitedly for the welfare of the people. Parrikar is firm in saddle," he said.

He said the Congress has lost its relevance in politics and was trying to make statements to defend itself under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi who was not available to any of us (then Congress MLAs) for talks after the party got 17 seats in Goa elections.

"His (Gandhi's) number was not reachable and that is the state of affairs of the Congress party for which he is responsible," he said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Congress faces white-wash under Rahul Gandhi: estranged party member

Comments follow Congress plea in HC to stop Vishwajit Rane, now with BJP, from fighting by-poll

Comments follow Congress plea in HC to stop Vishwajit Rane, now with BJP, from fighting by-poll Goa minister Vishwajit Rane, who parted ways with the Congress after the Assembly polls, today claimed that the party would be wiped out under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Rane's comments came a day after the Congress filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain him from contesting the upcoming by-election.

Rane, who holds the health portfolio, had contested the Goa Assembly polls in February this year on a Congress ticket.

He later resigned from the post of MLA on March 16 to join the BJP and was inducted in the state cabinet.

"Nobody is interested in the Congress especially with failed leadership like that of Rahul Gandhi. The party will be white-washed in 2019," Rane told reporters here today.

Talking about the petition filed against him, Rane said he had not defected but resigned as Member of Legislative Assembly and would be facing a fresh mandate from the people.

Rane said the Congress, which has now been left "irrelevant" after it failed to form government, was "trying to grab headlines" by speaking against him.

The minister rubbished rumours about the instability of the Manohar Parrikar-led government.

"The government is stable and we all are working unitedly for the welfare of the people. Parrikar is firm in saddle," he said.

He said the Congress has lost its relevance in politics and was trying to make statements to defend itself under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi who was not available to any of us (then Congress MLAs) for talks after the party got 17 seats in Goa elections.

"His (Gandhi's) number was not reachable and that is the state of affairs of the Congress party for which he is responsible," he said. image
Business Standard
177 22

Congress faces white-wash under Rahul Gandhi: estranged party member

Comments follow Congress plea in HC to stop Vishwajit Rane, now with BJP, from fighting by-poll

Goa minister Vishwajit Rane, who parted ways with the Congress after the Assembly polls, today claimed that the party would be wiped out under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Rane's comments came a day after the Congress filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain him from contesting the upcoming by-election.

Rane, who holds the health portfolio, had contested the Goa Assembly polls in February this year on a Congress ticket.

He later resigned from the post of MLA on March 16 to join the BJP and was inducted in the state cabinet.

"Nobody is interested in the Congress especially with failed leadership like that of Rahul Gandhi. The party will be white-washed in 2019," Rane told reporters here today.

Talking about the petition filed against him, Rane said he had not defected but resigned as Member of Legislative Assembly and would be facing a fresh mandate from the people.

Rane said the Congress, which has now been left "irrelevant" after it failed to form government, was "trying to grab headlines" by speaking against him.

The minister rubbished rumours about the instability of the Manohar Parrikar-led government.

"The government is stable and we all are working unitedly for the welfare of the people. Parrikar is firm in saddle," he said.

He said the Congress has lost its relevance in politics and was trying to make statements to defend itself under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi who was not available to any of us (then Congress MLAs) for talks after the party got 17 seats in Goa elections.

"His (Gandhi's) number was not reachable and that is the state of affairs of the Congress party for which he is responsible," he said.

image
Business Standard
177 22