Business Standard

Construction of first IIS to begin soon in Mumbai: Govt

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The construction of the first Indian Institute of Skills (IIS), a state of the art centre of excellence which will provide hands-on training in advanced courses, will begin soon in Mumbai in collaboration with the Tata Group.

The institutes are being set up across five regions of India on the lines on ITE Singapore, with a total budget of Rs 476 crore laid out for building them.


In a statement, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said the institutes will provide training in advanced courses such as energy efficient construction, industrial electronics and automation.

In its year-end review, the ministry said that out of 2.5 crore candidates who have been skilled under its programmes, more than one crore have been trained in 2017.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 20:25 IST

