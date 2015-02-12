Consumer durables industry seeks excise duty cut in Budget

body CEAMA has sought reduction in on consumer durables in the forthcoming to help the sector combat demand slowdown.



"The recent rollback of the has led to an increase in product prices passed on to consumers, thereby adversely impacting their sentiment and leading to a subsequent drop in sales.

"We strongly propose a reduction in the to give an overall boost to the sector," Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) President and Panasonic (India, South Asia) Managing Director told PTI.



Also pitching for speedy implementation of GST, Sharma said, "Once fully implemented, GST will create a single, unified Indian market and will diminish the multiple layers of indirect taxation that prevails at present."



Agreeing with Sharma, of India VP - Corporate Affairs & Strategy, Asia South, Shantanu Das Gupta said: "All sectoral indicators have shown that growth has stifled the appliance



"The increase in has added to our woes. What we seek from this are measures that will stimulate demand."



In the interim presented last February, the UPA government had cut on consumer durables and automobiles in order to boost the two sectors that were struggling due to the economic downturn.



In June last year, the new government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the concessions by six months to December 31, 2014.



The auto wanted further extension of the duty relaxation but the NDA government decided against it.



Last month, consumer durable firms, including Haier, Whirlpool, Panasonic, Godrej Appliances and Daikin, had announced increase in prices of their products by up to 5 per cent, following the withdrawal of sops, coupled with high input costs.