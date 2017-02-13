Controversy erupts over ICCR sponsoring tickets for Karachi Literature Fest

A controversy erupted on Monday over Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) sponsoring air tickets of four Indian authors to attend the Literature Festival (KLF) amidst frosty Indo-Pak ties even as the cultural body maintained that it did so at the recommendation of the Indian High Commission in



"We only bought air tickets for four Indian authors and we did so at the recommendation of our High Commission in We have not sponsored the We have a very limited role," Director-General of the Amarendra Khatua told PTI.



Interestingly, ICCR's sponsorship of the authors comes weeks after declined an invitation to attend South Asian Speakers' Summit, which is being hosted by on February 18-19 in Indore. The Summit is being organised by Indian and Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).



Downplaying the action, Indian officials referred to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's remarks in last week that wishes to have good neighbourly relations with



"The governments of and remained in touch through bilateral diplomatic channels, including for addressing all urgent humanitarian and other matters concerning people-to-people ties," Swaraj had said in the Lok Sabha.



She had also noted that the talks envisaged between Indo-Pak foreign secretaries to decide the modalities of the Composite Bilateral Dialogue, agreed during her visit to in December 2015, could not take place due to the terrorist attack on Pathankot airbase in January 2016 and other attacks last year emanating from

