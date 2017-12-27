Cook leads England chase after Australia's 327

showed signs of finally getting back in the groove as set after Australia's 327 first innings total in the fourth Test on Wednesday.



Cook, playing in an English-record 34th consecutive Ashes Test, and his 151st Test overall, batted with growing confidence after a string of low scores as the tourists reached 72 for one at tea.



The former had scored just 83 runs in his previous six innings of the lost series, but with the pressure off Cook got more into his stride.At tea, were trailing by 255 runs with Cook unbeaten on 37 -- his joint-highest score of the series -- with not out 17.claimed the only English wicket with another blinding return catch, this time with his right hand, to dismiss opener for 15.The off-spinner is making a habit of sensational catches, particularly his flying effort across the pitch to dismiss Moeen Ali in Adelaide off his ownearlier ended Steve Smith's incredible three-year unbeaten run in as they bowled out the hosts for 327.England, already an irretrievable 3-0 down in the five-match series, claimed Australia's last seven wickets for 67 runs to wrap up the hosts' first innings shortly after lunch.Debutant celebrated his first Test wicket as Smith chopped a short, wide delivery on to his stumps on 76, just 30 minutes into the second day's play.Smith had not been dismissed in a Test match since 2014, and was on track for his third century of the series on a bat-friendly MCG pitch.- Slice of luck -=================In the last three Tests, Smith scored 192 against India, 134 not out against the and an unbeaten 165 last year againstSmith threw his head back in annoyance as the bails flew into the air. With his dismissal, Smith has now scored 502 runs in at a stunning average of 125.50.It was an overdue slice of luck for Curran, who had caught on 99 only to have the dismissal overturned for an overstepping no-ball on Tuesday's opening day. Warner went on to score 103.got more return for wide of the stumps when also dragged on a Chris Woakes delivery for nine after his 181 in the third Test inHis elder brother, Shaun, lost a leg before wicket review on 61 off 148 balls toIt was Shaun Marsh's second half-century of the series after scoring an unbeaten 126 in the secondbecame the third batsman to chop on to his stumps in the session for 24, giving his second wicket, while Jackson Bird fell lbw to Broad for four.was snapped up at slip off Broad for four on the second ball after lunch, before Lyon was lbw to Anderson for a duck to end the Australian innings.Broad was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 51 runs in his best performance in more than a year.

