Cooperative sugar mills crush over 127 lakh quintal sugarcane

-
ALSO READHaryana produces 10.54 lakh quintals of sugar India sugar mills to double ethanol supply as output jumps Sugar production up 29.8% till Dec 15, 2017 of current sugar season Body of 8-yr-old found half buried in fields Total sugar production estimated to be around 249 lakh MT during 2017-18
-
The cooperative sugar mills in Haryana have crushed 127.74 lakh quintals of sugarcane and produced over 11.53 lakh quintals of sugar so far during the ongoing crushing season, an official said today.
Cooperative sugar mill Shahabad has so far crushed the maximum of 22.58 lakh quintals of sugarcane and produced over 2.16 lakh quintals of sugar, the Sugarfed spokesman said.
Cooperative sugar mill Rohtak has crushed 19.70 lakh quintals of sugarcane, producing over 1.72 lakh quintals of sugar.
They are followed by Kaithal (13.52 lakh quintals of sugarcane, 1.24 lakh quintals of sugar), Meham (12.89 lakh quintals of sugarcane, 1.12 lakh quintals of sugar) and Karnal (crushed 11.86 lakh quintals of sugarcane and produced over 1.10 lakh quintals of sugar), among others.
So far, the average recovery of sugar from cooperative sugar mills has been 9.45 per cent.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU