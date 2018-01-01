Copper futures fall 0.11% to Rs 469.30 per kg

Copper prices declined 0.11 per cent to Rs 469.30 per kg in futures trade today as participants trimmed bets.
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in April was trading 50 paise, or 0.11 per cent, lower at Rs 469.30 per kg in a business turnover of 8 lots.
Similarly, the metal for delivery in February shed 40 paise, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 465.60 per kg in 291 lots.
Analysts attributed the fall in prices to offloading of positions by participants to book profits amid absence of cues from global markets which remained closed for public holiday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU