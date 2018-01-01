Copper futures fall 0.11% to Rs 469.30 per kg

prices declined 0.11 per cent to Rs 469.30 per kg in futures trade today as participants trimmed bets.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in April was trading 50 paise, or 0.11 per cent, lower at Rs 469.30 per kg in a business turnover of 8 lots.



Similarly, the for delivery in 40 paise, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 465.60 per kg in 291 lots.Analysts attributed the fall in prices to offloading of positions by participants to book profits amid absence of cues from which remained closed for public holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)