Copper futures fall 0.61 pc on low demand

Copper prices declined by 0.61 per cent to Rs 360.95 per kg in futures trade today as participants were indulged in trimming positions amid subdued spot demand from consuming industries.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in June shed Rs 2.20, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 360.95 per kg in a business turnover of 680 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in August traded lower by Rs 1.95, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 364.95 per kg with a business of volume of two lots.Analysts attributed the fall in copper futures trade to cutting short of positions by participants, triggered by a weak trend at the spot markets due to muted demand.

