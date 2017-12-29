Copper futures gain 0.11% on firm global cues

prices inched 0.11 per cent higher to Rs 472.80 per kg in futures market today after participants raised bets, taking positive cues from the global market.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in April was trading 50 paise, or 0.11 per cent, higher at Rs 472.80 per kg in business turnover of 17 lots.



On similar lines, the for delivery in February too up by 30 paise, or 0.06 per cent, at Rs 469.25 per kg in 1,917 lots.Market analysts attributed the rise in futures to built-up of fresh positions by participants, tracking a firm trend in base metals at the Exchange (LME), reflecting bets on strong demand from and reports of supply disruptions in topAlso helping was the lower US currency, down 10 per cent since the start of this year against a basket of other major currencies, making dollar-priced commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies.At the LME, ended 0.7 per cent higher at USD 7,289 per tonne in yesterday's trade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)