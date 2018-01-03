Copper futures remain weak, shed 0.30% on tepid demand

prices eased further by 0.30 per cent to Rs 458.90 per kg in futures market today as speculators engaged in trimming their positions, tracking a weak trend at spot market on subdued demand.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in February declined by Rs 1.40, or 0.30 per cent to Rs 458.90 per kg in business turnover of 891 lots.



Similarly, the for delivery in far-month April shed Rs 1.35, or 0.29 per cent to Rs 462.40 per kg in 8 lots.Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries at domestic spot market mainly kept prices down at futures trade.

