Copper,nickel rise on stockists buying, global cues

Prices of and rose by up to Rs 5 per kg at the market today on stockists buying following uptick in demand from consuming industries.



Fresh stockists buying after pick up in demand from consuming industries at domestic spot market and firm global cues supported and prices, traders said.



Globally, for delivery in three month rose 1.6 per cent to USD 7,236.50 a metric tonne on the Metal Exchange.In the national capital, mixed scrap and plate (4x4) recovered by Rs 2 and Rs 5 to Rs 391 and Rs 755- 760 per kg respectively.Following are today's (in Rs per kg):Zinc ingot Rs 120-126, plate (4x4) Rs 755-760, gun Rs 227, Bell Rs 229, mixed scrap Rs 391, chadri deshi Rs 295.Lead ingot Rs 121, lead imported Rs 127, aluminium ingots Rs 154, aluminium sheet cutting Rs 150, aluminium wire scrap Rs 150 and aluminium utensils scrap Rs 148.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)