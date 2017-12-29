Coriander futures fall 1.88% on weak demand

Coriander prices fell 1.88 per cent to Rs 6,140 a quintal in futures market today as participants cut positions amid muted domestic as well as export demand against ample stocks position.



Profit-booking at higher levels also weighed on investor sentiment.



At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for delivery in April declined by Rs 118, or 1.88 per cent, to Rs 6,140 per quintal, with an open interest of 15,000 lots.On similar lines, the spice for January was trading Rs 88, or 1.59 per cent, lower at Rs 5,431 per quintal in 33,850 lots.Market analysts attributed the fall in prices to subdued demand in the physical market against adequate stock position on increased supplies from producing regions.

