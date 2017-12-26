Coriander futures fall 2.50 pc on subdued demand

Coriander prices fell 2.50 per cent to Rs 5,578 a quintal in futures market today as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic as well as export demand against ample stock position.



Profit-booking at higher levels also weighed on the sentiment.



In futures trading at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for delivery in January declined by Rs 143, or 2.50 per cent, to Rs 5,578 per quintal, with an open interest of 36,270 lots.On similar lines, spices for April were trading lower by Rs 120, or 1.84 per cent, to Rs 6,400 per quintal in 11,820 lots.Market analysts attributed the fall in coriander futures to subdued demand in the physical market against adequate stock position on increased supplies from producing regions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)