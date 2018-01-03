Coriander, jeera prices fall on subdued demand

and jeera prices fell Rs 100 per at the wholesale kirana market in the national capital today on easing demand from retailers and stockists amid adequate stocks.



Besides, fresh arrivals from producing regions and weakening trend in futures market put pressure on select spice prices.



prices declined Rs 100 to end at Rs 6,400- 13,000 perJeera common and jeera best quality also fell Rs 100 each to conclude at Rs 21,100-21,200 and Rs 23,500-24,000 perMarketmen said muted demand from retailers and stockists against sufficient stocks pulled down and jeera prices.Following are today's quotations (in Rs):Ajwain (per kg) 120-170, black pepper (per kg) 480-610, betel-nut (kg) 260-300, cardamom brown-Jhundiwali (kg) 580-600 and cardamom brown-Kanchicut (kg) 650-930, cardamom small (kg)- chitridar 975-1,050, cardamom (colour robin) 900-910, cardamom bold 925-950, cardamom extra (bold) 1,000-1,040, cloves 525-610, chirounji (kg) Rs 780-900, cinnamon (kg) Rs 160-165, (qntl) Rs 6,400-13,000, dry mango (qntl) Rs 6,500-23,500, dry ginger (qntl) Rs 12,000-17,000, kalaunji (qntl) Rs 11,500-12,000, mace-Red (kg) Rs 870-1,125, mace- Yellow (kg) Rs 960-990, methi (qntl) Rs 7,000-18,500, makhana (kg) Rs 600-725, nutmeg (kg) Rs 470-490, poppy seed (China) Rs 540-570 kg, poppy seed (U.P) Rs 530-550 kg, poppy seed (MP- RAJ) Rs 540-560 kg, red chillies (qntl) Rs 6,500-14,000, saffron Irani Rs 100-110 (per gram), saffron Kashmiri Rs 120- 140 (per gram), saunf (qntl) Rs 8,500-15,000, turmeric (qntl) Rs 9,000-12,000, tamarind (qntl) Rs 7,000-9,000, tamarind without seed (qntl) Rs 14,000-15,500, tea (kg) Rs 100-290, watermelon kernel (kg)Rs 150-155, jeera common (qntl) Rs 21,100-21,200 and jeera best (qntl) Rs 23,500-24,000.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)