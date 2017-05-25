TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Corporate Affairs Secy Tapan Ray succeeds Shaktikanta Das as his term ends

The government had this January extended the tenure of Das by three months till May 31

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Corporate Affairs Secretary Tapan Ray was today given the additional charge of Department of Economic Affairs in place of Shaktikanta Das, who completes his term this month-end.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the additional charge of the post of the secretary, DEA to Ray, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) said.


Ray is a 1982 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.

The government had this January extended the tenure of Das by three months till May 31.

Ray, a Mechanical Engineer and then a Law Graduate, is also a post graduate in Public Policy and International Affairs and holds diplomas in German language, international law and international business.

He has earlier served in various roles in Gujarat between 1984 and 1994, after which he held various positions at Centre in Power, Science and Technology, Textiles and Defence Ministries before going back to the state cadre in 2006.

He has been in the Communications and IT Ministry at Centre for about one year since September 2014.

