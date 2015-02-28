Corporate tax to be brought down to 25% over 4 years: FM

After a gap of 10 years, the government today announced a cut in by 5% to 25% over four years starting April 2016, but tax exemptions and incentives to the will be withdrawn.



Jaitley, in his first full-year Budget, said the basic rate of in India at 30% is higher than the rates prevalent in the other major Asian economies, making domestic uncompetitive.

Read our full coverage on Union Budget



Moreover, the effective collection of is about 23%.



"We lose out on both counts, i.e. we are considered as having a high regime but we do not get that tax due to excessive exemptions. A regime of exemptions has led to pressure groups, litigation and loss of revenue.



"It also gives room for avoidable discretion. I, therefore, propose to reduce the rate of from 30% to 25% over the next four years," he said.



Jaitley said the move will lead to higher level of investment, higher growth and more jobs.



The minister further said the process of reduction has to be necessarily accompanied by rationalisation and removal of various kinds of tax exemptions and incentives for corporate taxpayers, which incidentally account for a large number of tax disputes.



"I wanted to start the phased reduction of rate and phased elimination of exemptions right away; but I thought it would be appropriate to give advance notice that these changes will start from the next financial year," he said.



Government's stated policy, he said, is to avoid sudden surprises and instability in tax policy.



"Exemptions to individual taxpayers will, however, continue since they facilitate savings which get transferred to investment and economic growth," the minister said.



In 2014-15, the revenue forgone on account of exemptions and incentives is estimated at Rs 62,399 crore.



collection in the current fiscal is estimated at Rs 4,26,079 crore. For 2015-16, the collection is estimated at Rs 4,70,628 crore.



In 2005, the then Finance Minister P Chidambaram had reduced the to 30% from 35%.