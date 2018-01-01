Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on weak spot cues

cake prices fell Rs 14 to Rs 1,777.50 per kg in futures trade on the first day of 2018 today as speculators trimmed positions amid weak trend in physical markets.



At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, cake to be delivered in February contracts moved Rs 14, or 0.78 per cent, lower to Rs 1,777.50 per quintal, having an open interest of 47,780 lots.



The delivery for January contracts also fell Rs 13, or 0.73 per cent, to Rs 1,758.50 per quintal with a business turnover of 82,200 lots.Marketmen said non-stop supplies from growing belts amid tepid demand from animal feed makers led to the fall in prices in futures trade here.

